Tragedy in Czech Shopping Centre: Teen's Stabbing Rampage

A teenage assailant fatally stabbed two women at a Czech shopping centre on Thursday, police reported.

The attack occurred in Hradec Kralove, 110 km from Prague. Despite swift response efforts, the victims could not be saved. The 16-year-old suspect, apprehended 10 minutes later, had a knife with an 8-inch blade.

While police rule out terrorism, the attack's motive remains unidentified. Authorities conveyed that the victims seemed randomly targeted, emphasizing the investigation is ongoing.

