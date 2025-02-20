Tragedy in Czech Shopping Centre: Teen's Stabbing Rampage
In a tragic incident, a 16-year-old male suspect attacked and killed two female employees with a knife in a shopping centre in Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic. The motive is under investigation, but terrorism has been ruled out. Authorities apprehended the suspect within 10 minutes of the attack.
A teenage assailant fatally stabbed two women at a Czech shopping centre on Thursday, police reported.
The attack occurred in Hradec Kralove, 110 km from Prague. Despite swift response efforts, the victims could not be saved. The 16-year-old suspect, apprehended 10 minutes later, had a knife with an 8-inch blade.
While police rule out terrorism, the attack's motive remains unidentified. Authorities conveyed that the victims seemed randomly targeted, emphasizing the investigation is ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
