High Court Refuses to Quash FIR Against Swati Maliwal

The Delhi High Court has upheld an FIR against AAP MP Swati Maliwal, accused of disclosing the identity of a 14-year-old rape victim who succumbed to her injuries. The court stated that Maliwal's claim that her actions were in good faith requires scrutiny at the trial stage.

In 2016, during her tenure as chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, Maliwal allegedly violated the Juvenile Justice Act by sharing information about the minor victim. The court found that, prima facie, an offense under the Juvenile Justice Act had been disclosed.

Maliwal requested a court-monitored probe, arguing that police did not file a murder charge. However, the court deemed this request infructuous as charges were already filed, and further investigation by an SIT was deemed unnecessary.

