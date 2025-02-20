Left Menu

U.S. Treasury's Stance on Long-term Treasuries and Global Economic Dialogues

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent discussed the challenges of increasing longer-term treasuries in government debt issuance and addressed global economic matters. He highlighted China's economic rebalance, dismissed U.S. gold revaluation, and considered sanctions relief for Russia. Additionally, he spoke on Ukraine's mineral rights negotiation ahead of the Munich conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 19:55 IST
U.S. Treasury's Stance on Long-term Treasuries and Global Economic Dialogues

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicated that increasing the share of longer-term treasuries in government debt issuance is not imminent, citing challenges such as the Federal Reserve's quantitative tightening program. His remarks came during an interview with Bloomberg Television, suggesting a cautious approach to any immediate changes.

Bessent plans to urge China to rebalance its economy during his upcoming talks in Beijing. He dismissed rumors about revaluing U.S. gold holdings to ease borrowing demands, emphasizing that such measures are not on the agenda. Discussions on potentially adjusting sanctions against Russia were also highlighted, contingent on Moscow's willingness to negotiate over the Ukraine conflict.

Regarding Ukraine, Bessent reported assurances from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy about a substantial mineral rights deal, expected to be finalized before the Munich security conference. However, Zelenskiy refuted U.S. demands to equate wartime aid with mineral wealth, citing inadequate aid and lack of security guarantees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025