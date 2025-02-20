Congress Criticizes Proposed Amendments to Advocates Act

The Indian government is facing criticism from Congress over its proposed amendments to the Advocates Act. The opposition party contends that the draft Bill is "poorly drafted" and fails to address key issues affecting the legal fraternity. Congress has called for the government to suspend the amendments.

Critics argue that the proposed changes threaten the autonomy of lawyers and increase central government control over the legal profession's regulatory bodies. Senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi emphasized the importance of a nationwide consultation process to gather feedback from relevant stakeholders.

The reforms aim to align the legal profession with global standards, according to the law ministry. However, opponents argue that this must not come at the cost of inadequate consultation and reduced rights for legal practitioners. The ministry is currently seeking public feedback on the draft Bill.

(With inputs from agencies.)