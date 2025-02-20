Left Menu

Congress Criticizes Proposed Amendments to Advocates Act

The Indian government plans to amend the Advocates Act, prompting criticism from Congress which argues the draft Bill is poorly crafted and increases government control over the legal profession. The opposition urges for a nationwide consultation with stakeholders before proceeding, citing concerns over reduced autonomy and lack of grievance redressal mechanisms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 20:01 IST
Congress Criticizes Proposed Amendments to Advocates Act
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government is facing criticism from Congress over its proposed amendments to the Advocates Act. The opposition party contends that the draft Bill is "poorly drafted" and fails to address key issues affecting the legal fraternity. Congress has called for the government to suspend the amendments.

Critics argue that the proposed changes threaten the autonomy of lawyers and increase central government control over the legal profession's regulatory bodies. Senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi emphasized the importance of a nationwide consultation process to gather feedback from relevant stakeholders.

The reforms aim to align the legal profession with global standards, according to the law ministry. However, opponents argue that this must not come at the cost of inadequate consultation and reduced rights for legal practitioners. The ministry is currently seeking public feedback on the draft Bill.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025