Labor Groups Challenge Mass Firing of Federal Workers

Several labor groups have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, accusing it of unlawfully dismissing tens of thousands of probationary federal employees in a bid to reform the federal government. The complaint, lodged in the San Francisco federal court, argues that the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) lacked the authority to direct federal agencies to execute mass terminations on February 13, purportedly due to performance issues.

The lawsuit contends that the power to manage federal employment and budgets resides with Congress. It claims OPM, entrusted with upholding employment laws, committed one of the largest employment frauds in U.S. history by unjustly terminating workers under the guise of performance failures. The Department of Justice, when asked for a comment, offered no immediate response.

Spearheading this controversial reduction in the federal workforce are Donald Trump and Elon Musk, who leads the Department of Government Efficiency. Plaintiffs, including major unions like the American Federation of Government Employees, aim to nullify the contentious directive and rescind the unwarranted job losses.

