Punjab Police Arrest Key Associates of Terror and Notorious Gangs

The Punjab Police achieved significant breakthroughs this Thursday with the arrests of high-profile criminal associates in separate operations. Sukhchain Singh, associated with foreign-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh, was apprehended in Mansa.

A .32 caliber pistol and five cartridges were seized in the operation led by Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav. Singh, already wanted for attempted murder, was on the verge of targeting gang rivals before his arrest, police said.

In a parallel operation, Aman Kumar, tied to the notorious Bambiha gang, was detained with two pistols in Jalandhar. His arrest comes after multiple previous charges, including sexual assault and attempted murder, indicating a sustained police crackdown on crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)