Punjab Vigilance Bureau Cracks Down on Corruption: ALC and Faux Official Arrested
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has arrested Assistant Labour Commissioner Harpreet Singh in a bribery case, following his surrender after a three-month abscondence. Additionally, Alka Sharma, a computer operator, was arrested while accepting a bribe on his behalf. Another individual, Jagat Ram, was arrested for swindling Rs 42.60 lakh by posing as a government official.
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has made a significant breakthrough in its anti-corruption efforts. Harpreet Singh, an Assistant Labour Commissioner in Hoshiarpur, was apprehended after surrendering to a local court. His bail plea was rejected by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, leading to his arrest in a bribery case.
Officials have disclosed that the case was initially brought to light by a shop owner in Hoshiarpur who recorded the bribery demands made by Harpreet Singh and his colleague Alka Sharma. Sharma was previously arrested while accepting a Rs 30,000 bribe on behalf of Singh, according to a bureau spokesperson.
In a separate case, the bureau also apprehended Jagat Ram, who fraudulently claimed to be a government official. He allegedly extracted Rs 42.60 lakh from a complainant, promising to expedite No Objection Certificates for property transfers through the Ludhiana Improvement Trust.
(With inputs from agencies.)
