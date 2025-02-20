Punjab Vigilance Bureau Cracks Down on Corruption: ALC and Faux Official Arrested

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has made a significant breakthrough in its anti-corruption efforts. Harpreet Singh, an Assistant Labour Commissioner in Hoshiarpur, was apprehended after surrendering to a local court. His bail plea was rejected by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, leading to his arrest in a bribery case.

Officials have disclosed that the case was initially brought to light by a shop owner in Hoshiarpur who recorded the bribery demands made by Harpreet Singh and his colleague Alka Sharma. Sharma was previously arrested while accepting a Rs 30,000 bribe on behalf of Singh, according to a bureau spokesperson.

In a separate case, the bureau also apprehended Jagat Ram, who fraudulently claimed to be a government official. He allegedly extracted Rs 42.60 lakh from a complainant, promising to expedite No Objection Certificates for property transfers through the Ludhiana Improvement Trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)