Tensions Flare in Northwestern Pakistan Amid Security Crackdown

Pakistani security forces launched a raid in several villages in a troubled northwestern region on Thursday, arresting at least 30 suspects accused of deadly attacks on the country's troops, police confirmed. This operation took place in Kurram, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where sectarian clashes have claimed over 130 lives in recent months.

The violence in Kurram has disrupted the region, causing shortages of food and medicines due to road closures. The crackdown came days after insurgents attacked aid trucks, killing five soldiers and a truck driver, according to Abbas Majid, a senior police official. Some of the looted supplies were recovered in the operation.

On the same night, Balochistan experienced an attack by separatists targeting a police post. The ensuing shootout left two officers dead, as confirmed by local police chief Qasim Rodini. The Baloch Liberation Army, which claimed responsibility for previous attacks, continues to pose a significant threat, particularly against Chinese nationals involved in economic projects in the region.

