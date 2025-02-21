Left Menu

Brazil's Supreme Court vs X: A Clash Over Compliance and Fines

Brazil's Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes imposed a fine of 8.1 million Brazilian reais on social media platform X for failing to comply with orders to provide registration data. The company had argued it couldn't deliver the information due to lack of data and no technical connection to Brazil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saopaulo | Updated: 21-02-2025 02:48 IST | Created: 21-02-2025 02:48 IST
Brazil's Supreme Court vs X: A Clash Over Compliance and Fines

Brazil's Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has ordered social media platform X to pay a fine of 8.1 million Brazilian reais (USD 1.4 million) for non-compliance with judicial orders.

The issue arose when X declined to provide registration data linked to Allan dos Santos, an ally of former President Jair Bolsonaro accused of disseminating falsehoods. De Moraes had earlier mandated both X and Meta to block the profile and supply relevant data.

Although X blocked the account, it claimed it could not furnish the requested information due to operational limitations. De Moraes dismissed this and imposed hefty fines. The company later agreed to pay the fine but has yet to confirm if the data was provided.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing?

Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing...

 Global
2
Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

 Global
3
Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

 Global
4
Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025