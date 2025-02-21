Brazil's Supreme Court vs X: A Clash Over Compliance and Fines
Brazil's Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes imposed a fine of 8.1 million Brazilian reais on social media platform X for failing to comply with orders to provide registration data. The company had argued it couldn't deliver the information due to lack of data and no technical connection to Brazil.
Brazil's Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has ordered social media platform X to pay a fine of 8.1 million Brazilian reais (USD 1.4 million) for non-compliance with judicial orders.
The issue arose when X declined to provide registration data linked to Allan dos Santos, an ally of former President Jair Bolsonaro accused of disseminating falsehoods. De Moraes had earlier mandated both X and Meta to block the profile and supply relevant data.
Although X blocked the account, it claimed it could not furnish the requested information due to operational limitations. De Moraes dismissed this and imposed hefty fines. The company later agreed to pay the fine but has yet to confirm if the data was provided.
