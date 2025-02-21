Explosive Alerts: Tel Aviv Bus Blasts Stir Up Security Fears

On Thursday, Israeli police launched a search for suspects following a series of explosions on several buses near Tel Aviv, according to officials, who confirmed no casualties were reported.

Reports from Israeli media indicated that the explosions occurred on three empty buses in parking lots within Bat Yam, a suburb close to Tel Aviv. Additionally, bombs were discovered and disabled on two more buses. The Israel Police spokesperson has yet to comment in response to inquiries from Reuters.

Visuals broadcast by Israeli media depicted at least one bus engulfed in flames, presumably at a bus depot, with subsequent images showcasing a bus completely charred. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was being briefed by his military secretary, and his office announced that he would soon conduct a security situation assessment.

The Israeli Transport Minister has instructed the Public Transit Authority to halt and inspect all buses, trains, and light-rail transit, as reported by local media.

(With inputs from agencies.)