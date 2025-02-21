Left Menu

Explosive Alerts: Tel Aviv Bus Blasts Stir Up Security Fears

Israeli police investigate explosions on multiple buses in Bat Yam, near Tel Aviv. Although no casualties were reported, bombs were found and disabled on other buses. The Prime Minister is briefed on the security situation as transport inspections are mandated across public transit systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2025 02:59 IST | Created: 21-02-2025 02:59 IST
Explosive Alerts: Tel Aviv Bus Blasts Stir Up Security Fears
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, Israeli police launched a search for suspects following a series of explosions on several buses near Tel Aviv, according to officials, who confirmed no casualties were reported.

Reports from Israeli media indicated that the explosions occurred on three empty buses in parking lots within Bat Yam, a suburb close to Tel Aviv. Additionally, bombs were discovered and disabled on two more buses. The Israel Police spokesperson has yet to comment in response to inquiries from Reuters.

Visuals broadcast by Israeli media depicted at least one bus engulfed in flames, presumably at a bus depot, with subsequent images showcasing a bus completely charred. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was being briefed by his military secretary, and his office announced that he would soon conduct a security situation assessment.

The Israeli Transport Minister has instructed the Public Transit Authority to halt and inspect all buses, trains, and light-rail transit, as reported by local media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing?

Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing...

 Global
2
Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

 Global
3
Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

 Global
4
Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025