Explosive Tensions: Bomb Threat in Central Israel

A series of explosions on three buses in a central Israel parking lot on Thursday is believed to be a militant attack, authorities reported. Fortunately, no injuries were registered, but the bombings have unsettled a nation currently in mourning after Hamas returned four hostages' bodies from Gaza.

Authorities compared these incidents to bombings from the Palestinian intifada in the 2000s, though such attacks have become rare. Police disclosed to Channel 13 TV that explosives were also discovered on two additional buses. The five identical bombs, all set with timers, were identified by Israeli bomb squads who are now defusing the unexploded devices.

Nationwide searches of buses and trains have been conducted by bomb disposal units. Investigations are ongoing in Bat Yam, near Tel Aviv, as law enforcement officers hunt for suspects. Police spokesman Haim Sargrof mentioned the similarity between the explosives found and those used in the West Bank, without elaborating further on the details.

