Left Menu

Racing Safety Gains: Horse Fatalities Decline as HISA Standards Take Hold

Horse fatalities at American racetracks have decreased to under one per 1,000 races in 2024 due to federal regulations, according to the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA). Despite progress, animal rights activists stress more needs to be done to prevent deaths at non-HISA tracks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2025 04:35 IST | Created: 21-02-2025 04:35 IST
Racing Safety Gains: Horse Fatalities Decline as HISA Standards Take Hold

The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) reported a significant drop in horse fatalities at US racetracks, falling below one per 1,000 races in 2024.

This represents a 27% decrease from the previous year and a drastic reduction from 2009 statistics. HISA credits uniform safety standards for the improvement.

Animal rights groups acknowledge the progress but emphasize the need for further action, particularly concerning fatalities at tracks not monitored by HISA, and they push for mandatory use of synthetic tracks to enhance safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing?

Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing...

 Global
2
Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

 Global
3
Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

 Global
4
Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025