Pakistan's Refugee Dilemma: Afghan Resettlement and the Looming Deportations

Pakistan has issued a stern warning regarding Afghan refugees not accepted for resettlement by the United States, stating they will be deemed illegal immigrants and face deportation. This development was reported in the media following statements from Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar during his interview with Turkish broadcaster TRT.

Dar remarked on Pakistan's willingness to negotiate on the matter but emphasized the nation's readiness to consider refugees denied resettlement as illegal immigrants. The Dawn newspaper highlighted his comments, cautioning that the failure of other countries, particularly the United States, to take in these refugees would lead to their deportation back to Afghanistan.

Since the Taliban's rise to power in August 2021, approximately 600,000 Afghans have sought refuge in Pakistan, most hoping for resettlement in the United States. Despite successful resettlement for around 80,000, over 40,000 remain uncertain, with new policies under President Donald Trump further complicating their future prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)