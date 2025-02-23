USAID Funding in India Sparks Political Controversy
A political controversy has erupted in India over USAID's role, as the Finance Ministry revealed seven projects worth $750 million funded by the agency. Allegations of election influence have been refuted, but claims about U.S. aid for voter turnout persist, leading to diplomatic tensions.
The latest finance ministry report reveals that USAID has funded seven projects totaling USD 750 million in 2023-24, amidst a heated political debate about its influence on Indian elections.
These projects, unrelated to voter turnout, cover areas like agriculture, WASH, renewable energy, and health. However, allegations persist, fueled by claims from the Elon Musk-led DOGE and U.S. President Donald Trump.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed these concerns, emphasizing the neutral intentions of U.S. aid, while the Congress party accused the BJP of spreading false information, attributing the USD 21 million funding controversy to a mix-up with aid allocated for Bangladesh.
