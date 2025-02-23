Left Menu

USAID Funding in India Sparks Political Controversy

A political controversy has erupted in India over USAID's role, as the Finance Ministry revealed seven projects worth $750 million funded by the agency. Allegations of election influence have been refuted, but claims about U.S. aid for voter turnout persist, leading to diplomatic tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 16:10 IST
USAID Funding in India Sparks Political Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The latest finance ministry report reveals that USAID has funded seven projects totaling USD 750 million in 2023-24, amidst a heated political debate about its influence on Indian elections.

These projects, unrelated to voter turnout, cover areas like agriculture, WASH, renewable energy, and health. However, allegations persist, fueled by claims from the Elon Musk-led DOGE and U.S. President Donald Trump.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed these concerns, emphasizing the neutral intentions of U.S. aid, while the Congress party accused the BJP of spreading false information, attributing the USD 21 million funding controversy to a mix-up with aid allocated for Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025