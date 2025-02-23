Left Menu

Key Operatives of Babbar Khalsa International Arrested in Punjab

Punjab Police have detained two operatives of Babbar Khalsa International with direct links to notorious terrorists based in Pakistan and the US. The accused were involved in a broader terror plot, and their arrest marks a significant hit to cross-border terror operations in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-02-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 18:21 IST
Key Operatives of Babbar Khalsa International Arrested in Punjab
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Punjab Police announced the arrest of two major operatives of the banned outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). The two individuals, identified as Jagdish Singh alias Jagga and Shubhdeep Singh Aulakh alias Shubh, have been linked to Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda and US-based gangster Happy Passian.

The operatives were reportedly tasked with carrying out targeted killings in Punjab as part of an intricate terror plot. Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav emphasized the operation's intelligence-based groundwork executed by the State Special Operation Cell in Mohali. The arrests are considered a crucial strike against cross-border terror networks.

Initial investigations reveal that these operatives were involved in a murder and a severe attack in Maharashtra on February 10, 2025, acting under Rinda's directives. The police recovered two .32 bore pistols and five rounds during the operation. Ongoing investigations aim to dismantle the entire network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025