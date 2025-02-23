Key Operatives of Babbar Khalsa International Arrested in Punjab

In a significant development, Punjab Police announced the arrest of two major operatives of the banned outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). The two individuals, identified as Jagdish Singh alias Jagga and Shubhdeep Singh Aulakh alias Shubh, have been linked to Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda and US-based gangster Happy Passian.

The operatives were reportedly tasked with carrying out targeted killings in Punjab as part of an intricate terror plot. Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav emphasized the operation's intelligence-based groundwork executed by the State Special Operation Cell in Mohali. The arrests are considered a crucial strike against cross-border terror networks.

Initial investigations reveal that these operatives were involved in a murder and a severe attack in Maharashtra on February 10, 2025, acting under Rinda's directives. The police recovered two .32 bore pistols and five rounds during the operation. Ongoing investigations aim to dismantle the entire network.

(With inputs from agencies.)