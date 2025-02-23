Controversial ICE Memo Targets Unaccompanied Migrant Children
The Trump administration is intensifying efforts to deport unaccompanied migrant children, according to an ICE memo. Over 600,000 such children have entered the U.S. since 2019. The initiative includes tracking with DNA tests and utilizing government records. The policy aims to tackle issues like trafficking, though it faces public backlash.
The Trump administration is ramping up its immigration enforcement, focusing on unaccompanied migrant children according to a leaked memo. The document reveals plans to locate and process deportation for these children, who have entered the U.S. without a parent or guardian, raising significant ethical and political concerns.
More than 600,000 children have crossed the border since 2019, with deportation orders issued for thousands. The memo's unveiling highlights an ongoing debate about the treatment and rights of migrant children amid the complex backdrop of U.S. immigration policy under the Trump era.
The administration's strategy involves DNA tests to confirm familial links, utilization of extensive databases, and targeting children deemed 'flight risks.' These measures have drawn criticism for their impact on vulnerable populations and the potential to separate families, echoing past 'zero tolerance' policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
