Tragic Discovery: Woman's Body Found in Public Toilet Sack

In a shocking incident, the body of a 22-year-old woman was discovered stuffed in a sack inside a public toilet in the Ashok Vihar area, as reported by the police on Sunday. Authorities have apprehended a 50-year-old man in connection with the crime.

The victim, identified as Nandni alias Kallo, was a drifter from Gudmandi in Model Town, identified through significant tattoo marks on her body. An FIR was promptly registered, and investigation teams were deployed to solve the case.

Using extensive CCTV footage analysis, the police identified Keshav Prasad, a laborer from Azadpur Fruit Mandi, as the suspect. Prasad confessed to the murder after a dispute over money led to a violent outburst, and he subsequently attempted to dispose of the body. Investigations are ongoing.

