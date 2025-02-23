Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Woman's Body Found in Public Toilet Sack

A woman's body was discovered in a sack inside a public toilet in Ashok Vihar. The victim, identified through tattoos, was a 22-year-old vagabond named Nandni. The suspect, Keshav Prasad, confessed to the murder following a quarrel over money, and further investigations are in progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 20:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a shocking incident, the body of a 22-year-old woman was discovered stuffed in a sack inside a public toilet in the Ashok Vihar area, as reported by the police on Sunday. Authorities have apprehended a 50-year-old man in connection with the crime.

The victim, identified as Nandni alias Kallo, was a drifter from Gudmandi in Model Town, identified through significant tattoo marks on her body. An FIR was promptly registered, and investigation teams were deployed to solve the case.

Using extensive CCTV footage analysis, the police identified Keshav Prasad, a laborer from Azadpur Fruit Mandi, as the suspect. Prasad confessed to the murder after a dispute over money led to a violent outburst, and he subsequently attempted to dispose of the body. Investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

