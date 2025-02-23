Language and Identity: A National Perspective

Left Menu

Arun Kumar, a senior RSS functionary, emphasizes that all Indian languages should be considered national and that states should conduct official business in their languages. This comes amidst debates over a common national language, with Kumar suggesting Hindi but stressing a natural adoption process without imposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-02-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 20:31 IST
Arun Kumar, a senior RSS leader, has emphasized that all Indian languages hold national significance, asserting that each state should promote its language for official purposes. Speaking at the ABP Network's Ideas of India Summit 2025, Kumar firmly stated that no language should be labeled as merely regional.

Kumar's comments follow opposition from Tamil Nadu's chief minister regarding the National Education Policy, which has been criticized for attempting to enforce Hindi. Kumar suggested that while Hindi could become a common national language, such a transition should happen organically, without imposition.

On the subject of minority treatment, Kumar highlighted historical displacements in Pakistan and Bangladesh, contrasting them with India's inclusive approach. He underscored that India's broad-mindedness shouldn't be mistaken for weakness, assuring that any arising issues would be addressed within the constitutional framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

