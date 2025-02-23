Transition at the Top: Alexis Kohler Eyes New Role in Retail Banking
Emmanuel Macron's chief of staff, Alexis Kohler, is reportedly poised to join Societe Generale as head of retail banking. While the bank hasn't confirmed the move, Kohler has not signed any agreement yet according to an Elysee spokesperson. Kohler, a key figure since Macron's first term, shares an educational background with the French President.
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron's chief of staff, Alexis Kohler, is reportedly in discussions to take on a new role as the head of retail banking at Societe Generale, according to reports by the newsletter L'Opinion. The French banking giant, however, has declined to provide any comments on the matter.
The Elysee and Kohler have also refrained from commenting directly. A spokesperson from the Elysee was quoted saying that Kohler has not committed to any new position and remains noncommittal about future plans. Kohler has served as the chief of staff since the inception of Macron's presidency in 2017, and his career closely mirrors that of Macron, having both attended the prestigious Ecole Nationale d'Administration.
Previously, Kohler played a vital role as the head of Macron's cabinet during his tenure as finance minister under President Francois Hollande. His potential move to Societe Generale marks a significant transition from his long-standing political career to the financial sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi hands over her resignation to Lt Governor V K Saxena, day after AAP's defeat in assembly polls: Officials.
Kareena Kapoor Khan Reflects on Life's Unpredictability After Saif Ali Khan's Ordeal
Middle East Renaissance: Investors Eye Opportunities Amid New Dynamics
Controversy Brews Over Mustafabad Renaming Proposal
Showdown in Mizoram's Political Arena: Election Code Controversy