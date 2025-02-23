Left Menu

Transition at the Top: Alexis Kohler Eyes New Role in Retail Banking

Emmanuel Macron's chief of staff, Alexis Kohler, is reportedly poised to join Societe Generale as head of retail banking. While the bank hasn't confirmed the move, Kohler has not signed any agreement yet according to an Elysee spokesperson. Kohler, a key figure since Macron's first term, shares an educational background with the French President.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 23-02-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 20:39 IST
Transition at the Top: Alexis Kohler Eyes New Role in Retail Banking
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron's chief of staff, Alexis Kohler, is reportedly in discussions to take on a new role as the head of retail banking at Societe Generale, according to reports by the newsletter L'Opinion. The French banking giant, however, has declined to provide any comments on the matter.

The Elysee and Kohler have also refrained from commenting directly. A spokesperson from the Elysee was quoted saying that Kohler has not committed to any new position and remains noncommittal about future plans. Kohler has served as the chief of staff since the inception of Macron's presidency in 2017, and his career closely mirrors that of Macron, having both attended the prestigious Ecole Nationale d'Administration.

Previously, Kohler played a vital role as the head of Macron's cabinet during his tenure as finance minister under President Francois Hollande. His potential move to Societe Generale marks a significant transition from his long-standing political career to the financial sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025