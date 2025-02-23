Transition at the Top: Alexis Kohler Eyes New Role in Retail Banking

French President Emmanuel Macron's chief of staff, Alexis Kohler, is reportedly in discussions to take on a new role as the head of retail banking at Societe Generale, according to reports by the newsletter L'Opinion. The French banking giant, however, has declined to provide any comments on the matter.

The Elysee and Kohler have also refrained from commenting directly. A spokesperson from the Elysee was quoted saying that Kohler has not committed to any new position and remains noncommittal about future plans. Kohler has served as the chief of staff since the inception of Macron's presidency in 2017, and his career closely mirrors that of Macron, having both attended the prestigious Ecole Nationale d'Administration.

Previously, Kohler played a vital role as the head of Macron's cabinet during his tenure as finance minister under President Francois Hollande. His potential move to Societe Generale marks a significant transition from his long-standing political career to the financial sector.

