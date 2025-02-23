Ukraine's Pursuit of Homegrown Patriot Defense

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed on Sunday that Ukraine is advancing efforts to create a domestic version of the U.S.-manufactured Patriot air defense system. The announcement signifies a strategic move by Ukraine to bolster its air defense capabilities amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

In a press conference, Zelenskiy stated, "Honestly, we are working on Ukrainian analogues." However, he chose not to elaborate further on the specifics of these developments, leaving many details about the project undisclosed at this time.

This initiative reflects Ukraine's determination to enhance its military self-reliance and technological prowess, amidst the backdrop of regional security challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)