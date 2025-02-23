Left Menu

Language Clash Intensifies in Tamil Nadu Over Hindi Signage

In Tamil Nadu, pro-Tamil activists defaced Hindi words on railway station nameboards amid claims of Hindi imposition by the central government. The DMK has accused the Centre of enforcing Hindi through the National Education Policy. Railway authorities have rectified the defaced signs and filed legal cases against the activists.

Updated: 23-02-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 22:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A language dispute is escalating in Tamil Nadu as pro-Tamil activists target Hindi signage at railway stations, asserting opposition to what they call Hindi imposition by the central government.

In a viral act of protest, activists blackened Hindi words on 'Pollachi Junction' signboards. Southern Railway officials responded by restoring the signage and registering cases against the individuals involved under the Railways Act.

As tensions continue, DMK activists also targeted a Hindi sign at Palayankottai station in Tirunelveli, leading to further legal actions. The DMK blames the National Education Policy for promoting Hindi dominance, which the central government refutes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

