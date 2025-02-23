Language Clash Intensifies in Tamil Nadu Over Hindi Signage

A language dispute is escalating in Tamil Nadu as pro-Tamil activists target Hindi signage at railway stations, asserting opposition to what they call Hindi imposition by the central government.

In a viral act of protest, activists blackened Hindi words on 'Pollachi Junction' signboards. Southern Railway officials responded by restoring the signage and registering cases against the individuals involved under the Railways Act.

As tensions continue, DMK activists also targeted a Hindi sign at Palayankottai station in Tirunelveli, leading to further legal actions. The DMK blames the National Education Policy for promoting Hindi dominance, which the central government refutes.

