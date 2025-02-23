Left Menu

First Batch of Deported Indians Arrives from Panama

Twelve Indian nationals deported by the US to Panama have returned to India, marking the first group to arrive back after deportation. Over 300 Indians have been deported this month as part of the US mass deportation initiative. India commits to repatriating verified nationals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 22:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Twelve Indian nationals, who were deported to Panama by the United States, have returned to their home country. They landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Sunday evening, marking the first group of deportees to come back from Panama.

These individuals are part of a larger group of 299 undocumented migrants whom the US recently sent to Panama as part of its evolving immigration policies under the Trump administration. In the past month, over 300 Indian citizens have been returned to India on three separate flights.

The Indian government has stated that it will accept all nationals who have overstayed or are undocumented in the US, contingent upon confirmation of their nationality. Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar, emphasized in Parliament the obligation of nations to repatriate their citizens living abroad illegally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

