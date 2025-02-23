Left Menu

EU Council President Calls Special Council Meeting on Ukraine and Defense

European Union Council President Antonio Costa has announced a special European Council meeting on March 6 to discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and European defense strategies. Costa noted a collective European commitment to bolstering defense and ensuring the long-term security of Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 23-02-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 22:47 IST
EU Council President Calls Special Council Meeting on Ukraine and Defense
Antonio Costa
  • Country:
  • France

European Union Council President Antonio Costa has declared a special European Council meeting set for March 6, focusing on the conflict in Ukraine and European defense measures. Announced via a statement on X, Costa emphasized the critical moment faced by Ukraine and the broader implications for European security.

In the lead-up to this meeting, Costa has engaged in consultations with European leaders, noting a unified commitment to strengthen European defense capabilities. The ongoing situation in Ukraine highlights the necessity for decisive actions to safeguard the region's long-term security.

As tensions continue to simmer, Costa's initiative reflects a strategic move to bolster cooperation among EU nations and address the pressing security challenges impacting both Ukraine and Europe as a whole.

(With inputs from agencies.)

