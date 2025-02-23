Controversy Arises Over Arunachal's Anti-Conversion Bill Revival

The Nagaland Baptist Church Council (NBCC) has voiced apprehension over the revival of an anti-conversion bill in Arunachal Pradesh. In a letter to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, NBCC General Secretary Zelhou Keyho urged reconsideration of the bill, highlighting fears of misuse against particular religious communities.

Khandu stated that the newly framed rules under the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA) 1978 are designed to safeguard indigenous culture without targeting any religious group. He emphasizes that the rules are in response to a High Court directive to formalize the Act that has existed for 46 years.

Ahead of discussions with stakeholders and religious leaders, Khandu assured an inclusive approach to ensure balanced protection of indigenous people's beliefs while addressing community concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)