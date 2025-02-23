Left Menu

Temple Tussle: Mumbai Family's Ropeway Row

A Mumbai resident visiting the Radha Rani temple in Barsana accused security guards of assault at the ropeway ticket counter. Vishal Khosla protested against preferential treatment at the exit gate, leading to the altercation. Police detained two guards, and CCTV footage is being reviewed for investigation.

A visit to Radha Rani temple in Barsana turned violent for Mumbai's Vishal Khosla and his family, with accusations of assault by security guards surfacing on Sunday. The Khoslas were in line for a ropeway ticket when they allegedly witnessed guards allowing select individuals through the exit gate.

Upon protesting this perceived preferential treatment, the guards purportedly assaulted Khosla and his family. Arvind Nirwal, the SHO of Barsana Police Station, confirmed Khosla's filing of the complaint.

Authorities have detained two guards for involvement in the incident. An investigation, including analysis of CCTV footage from the premises, is ongoing to verify the allegations.

