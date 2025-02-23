Left Menu

Illegal Firearms Unit Busted in Jharkhand

A joint effort by the Kolkata and Jharkhand Police forces resulted in the discovery of an illegal firearms manufacturing unit in Giridih. Six individuals, including the factory owner, were arrested. Authorities seized semi-finished firearms and equipment, and further investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-02-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 23:37 IST
In a joint operation, the Special Task Force of the Kolkata Police, along with Jharkhand Police, uncovered an illegal firearms manufacturing unit in Giridih, Jharkhand, leading to the arrest of six individuals.

Acting on critical intelligence, police forces from both states raided the premises at Chapriawan where the illegal trade was thriving.

During the operation, authorities confiscated ten semi-finished improvised firearms and other equipment. Investigations are continuing to ascertain the full scale of the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

