Illegal Firearms Unit Busted in Jharkhand

In a joint operation, the Special Task Force of the Kolkata Police, along with Jharkhand Police, uncovered an illegal firearms manufacturing unit in Giridih, Jharkhand, leading to the arrest of six individuals.

Acting on critical intelligence, police forces from both states raided the premises at Chapriawan where the illegal trade was thriving.

During the operation, authorities confiscated ten semi-finished improvised firearms and other equipment. Investigations are continuing to ascertain the full scale of the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)