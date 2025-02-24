Left Menu

Sudan Military Breaks Siege: A Turning Point in Two-Year Conflict

Sudan's military has ended a year-long siege on the city of Obeid, gaining strategic advantage against the Rapid Support Forces as their conflict nears two years. Concurrently, a cholera outbreak in White Nile province highlights ongoing health challenges. Contaminated water from prior RSF attacks is blamed for the spread.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 24-02-2025 00:21 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 00:21 IST
In a pivotal moment in its prolonged conflict, Sudan's military on Sunday broke a year-long siege on Obeid, significantly impacting strategic supply routes and furthering its position against the Rapid Support Forces. This victory adds to recent successes as the military strides back into contested areas, further undermining the RSF's hold.

The RSF faced another defeat as they were expelled from their final stronghold in the White Nile province, marking a decline from their previous power. Finance Minister Jibril Ibrahim praised these advancements, foreseeing them as critical to lifting blockades and providing humanitarian aid to the beleaguered Kordofan region.

Meanwhile, a cholera outbreak in White Nile has spread from Kosti to Rabak, killing numerous individuals and prompting health authorities to blame contaminated water following RSF attacks. Ongoing vaccination campaigns strive to curb further spread, underscoring Sudan's parallel battle with health crises amid its ongoing war.

