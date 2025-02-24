Left Menu

Wedding Celebration Turns Chaotic: Two Injured in Firing Incident

Two individuals were injured during a wedding due to celebratory gunfire in Gautam Buddh Nagar. The incident occurred at the Ashirwad Marriage Home where attendees fired shots, injuring Santosh and Dayal. Police are investigating using CCTV footage to identify the culprits.

Updated: 24-02-2025 01:01 IST

  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, a wedding celebration in Gautam Buddh Nagar was marred by violence as celebratory gunfire resulted in injuries. The incident took place late Sunday night during the wedding of Alok at Ashirwad Marriage Home.

Police reveal that shots fired by the wedding procession around 10 pm struck two guests, Santosh, aged 45, and Dayal, aged 23. Both were promptly admitted to the hospital, with one in critical condition.

Officials, led by Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh, have launched an investigation, relying on CCTV footage to identify the individuals responsible for the reckless firing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

