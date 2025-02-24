Sudan's Military Gains Ground as Cholera Outbreak Looms
Sudan's military has lifted a yearlong siege on Obeid, bolstering supply routes amidst ongoing conflict with the RSF. Meanwhile, cholera spreads in White Nile province, claiming lives and prompting a vaccination campaign. These events highlight the intertwined challenges of warfare and public health crises in Sudan.
Sudan's military has broken a yearlong siege on the vital city of Obeid, enhancing access to the strategic south-central region amidst an ongoing war with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), according to officials.
The military's recent offensives have led to significant RSF setbacks, including the loss of their last stronghold in the White Nile province. This marks another blow to RSF, notorious for war crimes such as mass rape and ethnically motivated killings, particularly in Darfur.
Meanwhile, cholera outbreaks have hit Rabak and Kosti in White Nile, resulting in 68 deaths and over 1,860 diagnoses. The disease is blamed on contaminated water sources, exacerbated by war damage, sparking a vaccination drive to curb its spread.
