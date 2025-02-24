Left Menu

U.S. Calls for U.N. Resolution to Peacefully Conclude Russia-Ukraine Conflict

The U.S. is advocating for a United Nations resolution to mark the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, urging member states to oppose amendments and reject a rival draft by Ukraine and European allies. The U.S. resolution promotes ending the war and fostering international peace.

Updated: 24-02-2025 06:31 IST
The United States is pressing the United Nations General Assembly to endorse a resolution commemorating the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Washington is urging U.N. member states to reject any amendments, particularly a rival draft from Ukraine and European allies.

In diplomatic correspondence reviewed by Reuters, the U.S. framed its concise resolution as a forward-thinking document focused on achieving peace. The proposed resolution seeks to strengthen international stability, the core mission of the United Nations, and calls for member states to support this vision by resisting alternative resolutions during the upcoming assembly vote.

The U.S.-sponsored draft, submitted on Friday, comes into direct conflict with Ukraine and the European Union, who have been negotiating their own resolution, emphasizing Russia's troop withdrawal. While the U.S. resolution does not address Ukraine's sovereignty, it expresses sorrow for lives lost and calls for a swift cessation of hostilities. Proposed amendments by various nations are in motion, reflecting differing international perspectives on the conflict's origins and resolution mechanisms.

