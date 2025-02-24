Web of Crime: Zoya Khan's Arrest Unveils Deeper Conspiracy

The Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested Zoya Khan, the wife of notorious gangster Hashim Baba, in relation to the high-profile Nadir Shah murder case, officials confirmed on Monday.

Zoya Khan was previously taken into custody on February 19 for alleged involvement in a separate drug-trafficking case. Her arrest in connection with the crime followed a thorough interrogation by police personnel.

The judicial system has granted the police a three-day remand for Khan, as they aim to explore a broader conspiracy surrounding the murder. Authorities are also focusing on the apprehension of other suspects, Saddam and Salman, while seeking to recover the murder weapons. Nadir Shah was fatally shot last year outside his gym in Delhi's Greater Kailash-I.

(With inputs from agencies.)