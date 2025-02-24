Left Menu

Web of Crime: Zoya Khan's Arrest Unveils Deeper Conspiracy

Zoya Khan, the wife of gangster Hashim Baba, has been arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell in connection with the Nadir Shah murder case. Initially detained in a drug-trafficking case, her involvement in the murder is under investigation. Police are seeking to uncover a larger conspiracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 20:53 IST
  • India

The Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested Zoya Khan, the wife of notorious gangster Hashim Baba, in relation to the high-profile Nadir Shah murder case, officials confirmed on Monday.

Zoya Khan was previously taken into custody on February 19 for alleged involvement in a separate drug-trafficking case. Her arrest in connection with the crime followed a thorough interrogation by police personnel.

The judicial system has granted the police a three-day remand for Khan, as they aim to explore a broader conspiracy surrounding the murder. Authorities are also focusing on the apprehension of other suspects, Saddam and Salman, while seeking to recover the murder weapons. Nadir Shah was fatally shot last year outside his gym in Delhi's Greater Kailash-I.

