Left Menu

Tragic Stabbing in Chhattisgarh: Woman Killed Over Family Feud

A 35-year-old woman, Kunti Bai Patel, was stabbed to death in her home in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district, allegedly due to an old family feud. The main suspect, Chaman Patel, was detained by local residents, while his accomplice escaped. Police have begun an investigation into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhamtari | Updated: 24-02-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 20:55 IST
Tragic Stabbing in Chhattisgarh: Woman Killed Over Family Feud
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident of violence, a 35-year-old woman was brutally stabbed to death in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district on Monday. The police have identified the deceased as Kunti Bai Patel, who was attacked in her home allegedly due to a longstanding feud involving her husband, Jageshwar Patel.

The tragic event unfolded in Potiyadih village in the afternoon when Patel was alone. It is reported that two men, including one named Chaman Patel, confronted her, seeking the whereabouts of her husband. When informed of his absence, the suspects forced their way inside and assaulted her with a knife.

Responding to an alarm, locals apprehended Chaman Patel, while his accomplice managed to flee the scene. Kunti Bai Patel was immediately taken to the district hospital, where she was pronounced dead by medical professionals. A police investigation is underway following the registration of a First Information Report (FIR).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025