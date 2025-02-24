Tragic Stabbing in Chhattisgarh: Woman Killed Over Family Feud
A 35-year-old woman, Kunti Bai Patel, was stabbed to death in her home in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district, allegedly due to an old family feud. The main suspect, Chaman Patel, was detained by local residents, while his accomplice escaped. Police have begun an investigation into the incident.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident of violence, a 35-year-old woman was brutally stabbed to death in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district on Monday. The police have identified the deceased as Kunti Bai Patel, who was attacked in her home allegedly due to a longstanding feud involving her husband, Jageshwar Patel.
The tragic event unfolded in Potiyadih village in the afternoon when Patel was alone. It is reported that two men, including one named Chaman Patel, confronted her, seeking the whereabouts of her husband. When informed of his absence, the suspects forced their way inside and assaulted her with a knife.
Responding to an alarm, locals apprehended Chaman Patel, while his accomplice managed to flee the scene. Kunti Bai Patel was immediately taken to the district hospital, where she was pronounced dead by medical professionals. A police investigation is underway following the registration of a First Information Report (FIR).
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ecuador at a Crossroads: Political Tensions and Crime Define 2024 Election
Gauteng Legislature Targets Crime and Corruption at Two Police Stations
Impact of Trump's Foreign Funding Freeze on Ukraine War Crimes Efforts
Funding Freeze Jeopardizes Ukraine War Crime Accountability Efforts
Justice on Trial: Accountability for Congolese Soldiers Accused of War Crimes