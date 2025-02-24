Tragic Stabbing in Chhattisgarh: Woman Killed Over Family Feud

In a shocking incident of violence, a 35-year-old woman was brutally stabbed to death in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district on Monday. The police have identified the deceased as Kunti Bai Patel, who was attacked in her home allegedly due to a longstanding feud involving her husband, Jageshwar Patel.

The tragic event unfolded in Potiyadih village in the afternoon when Patel was alone. It is reported that two men, including one named Chaman Patel, confronted her, seeking the whereabouts of her husband. When informed of his absence, the suspects forced their way inside and assaulted her with a knife.

Responding to an alarm, locals apprehended Chaman Patel, while his accomplice managed to flee the scene. Kunti Bai Patel was immediately taken to the district hospital, where she was pronounced dead by medical professionals. A police investigation is underway following the registration of a First Information Report (FIR).

(With inputs from agencies.)