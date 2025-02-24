Unravelling the High-End Car Reselling Racket Scandal

Mumbai police have apprehended a group of seven individuals linked to an intricate racket involving the purchase and resale of luxury vehicles, officials disclosed on Monday.

The operation, active across states such as Delhi, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh over three years, involved the acquisition of 16 high-value cars, including selective models like BMWs and Toyota Fortuners, summing up to a valuation of Rs 7.30 crore, according to authorities.

Key orchestrator Danish Khan, along with accomplices including Unani doctor Sainath Ganji and others, exploited legal gaps by fraudulently obtaining PAN and Aadhaar details to secure loans for vehicle purchases, subsequently modifying documents to resell the cars with altered identities, stated Deputy Commissioner Datta Nalawade.

