Unravelling the High-End Car Reselling Racket Scandal

Mumbai police have arrested seven individuals for their roles in a sophisticated car purchase and reselling racket. The group, including mastermind Danish Khan, orchestrated scams using forged documents to secure loans, buying high-end vehicles and reselling them across multiple states. Police seized 16 vehicles worth Rs 7.30 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-02-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 21:46 IST
Mumbai police have apprehended a group of seven individuals linked to an intricate racket involving the purchase and resale of luxury vehicles, officials disclosed on Monday.

The operation, active across states such as Delhi, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh over three years, involved the acquisition of 16 high-value cars, including selective models like BMWs and Toyota Fortuners, summing up to a valuation of Rs 7.30 crore, according to authorities.

Key orchestrator Danish Khan, along with accomplices including Unani doctor Sainath Ganji and others, exploited legal gaps by fraudulently obtaining PAN and Aadhaar details to secure loans for vehicle purchases, subsequently modifying documents to resell the cars with altered identities, stated Deputy Commissioner Datta Nalawade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

