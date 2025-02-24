Historic Trial of French Surgeon Unveils Largest Child Abuse Scandal

A monumental trial in France is shedding light on the country's largest child sexual abuse scandal. Retired surgeon Joel Le Scouarnec faces charges for allegedly abusing 299 victims, predominantly children, over a span of 25 years.

Le Scouarnec's case highlights potential failings within France's healthcare system, as he continued working despite prior convictions. The trial has sparked protests demanding accountability from medical authorities. His past convictions for possessing child pornography and subsequent unauthorized practice raise questions about systemic negligence.

As the trial unfolds, victims and advocacy groups are pressing for answers and reforms. Prosecutors are investigating whether other public officials could have stopped Le Scouarnec sooner. The healthcare community faces scrutiny over its alleged complicity, as victims seek justice, dignity, and systemic changes to prevent future abuses.

(With inputs from agencies.)