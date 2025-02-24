Global South Women Peacekeepers Conference 2025: Strengthening Inclusive and Effective UN Peacekeeping

The Indian Army, through the Centre for United Nations Peacekeeping (CUNPK), India, is hosting a landmark two-day conference titled ‘Conference on Women Peacekeepers from the Global South’ at the Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi, on 24-25 February 2025. This prestigious event, jointly organized by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Ministry of Defence (MoD), Government of India, has brought together women peacekeepers from 35 nations to deliberate on the evolving role of women in UN peacekeeping operations and strategize ways to enhance their participation in these critical missions.

Objective of the Conference

The conference aims to strengthen the role of women in UN peacekeeping by fostering dialogue, sharing experiences, and improving collaboration among the nations of the Global South. It provides a platform to acknowledge the contributions of women peacekeepers while addressing contemporary challenges in peacekeeping missions, particularly in conflict-affected regions.

Inaugural Day Highlights

On the inaugural day, participants had the honor of meeting Smt Droupadi Murmu, Hon’ble President of India, at Rashtrapati Bhawan. This was followed by a keynote address by Shri S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India, who underscored the growing importance of women’s involvement in international peacekeeping efforts.

Leadership Acknowledgment

Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani, Vice Chief of Army Staff (VCOAS), lauded the unwavering commitment of women peacekeepers and emphasized their contributions to global security. He stated, “Women Peacekeepers have shattered barriers and emerged as leaders and protectors, not just in their own nations but also in the conflict zones where they serve.” He reiterated India’s strong role in the Global South, highlighting its vast experience and commitment to peacekeeping initiatives.

Lt Gen Rakesh Kapoor, Deputy Chief of Army Staff (IS&C), spoke about the challenges of International Humanitarian Law in contemporary conflict zones. He noted that women peacekeepers serve as role models and play a crucial role in inspiring women in host nations to participate in rebuilding their societies.

Key Sessions and Discussions

The conference features engaging panel discussions addressing critical issues and opportunities in peacekeeping.

Day 1 Sessions

Addressing Sexual Exploitation and Abuse: Moderated by Mr Christian Saunders, UN Special Coordinator

Panelists included Maj Radhika Sen (UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year 2023), Maj Hind Jirari (Morocco), and Col Simone PC Antunes (Brazil).

Focus: Strengthening mechanisms for preventing and addressing cases of sexual exploitation and abuse, ensuring accountability, and promoting a culture of zero tolerance. Technology in Peacekeeping: Can We Do Better? Moderated by Ms Debjani Ghosh, Distinguished Fellow, NITI Aayog and Former President NASSCOM

Featured speakers Lt Gen Sadhna Nair, DGMS (Army) and Brig Munesh Tamang, Former Sector Commander, UNMISS

Focus: Role of AI, surveillance drones, and real-time data systems in peacekeeping, and how the Global South can leverage these tools to strengthen security.

Day 2 Sessions

The second day of the conference, attended by Shri Sanjay Seth, Hon'ble Raksha Rajya Mantri (Minister of State for Defence), will cover crucial aspects of collaboration and regional cooperation.

Role of Women Peacekeepers Speakers: Dr Kiran Bedi, IPS (Retd), Former Lt Governor, Puducherry; Lt Col Neha Khajuria (Pol CUNPK); Lt Col Ayishetu Sandow (Ghana); Lt Col Sulochana Poudel (Nepal)

Focus: Success stories of women peacekeepers, strategies to increase female representation, and the impact of women in conflict-resolution efforts. Opportunities for Collaboration in Training and Capacity Building in the Global South Panelists: Lt Gen MP Singh, Director General Staff Duties; Col Samar Raghav, Centre for UN Peacekeeping; Col Phoung Thi Minh Nyugen (Vietnam); Col Dilya Akhmetova (Kazakhstan)

Focus: Enhancing collaborative training initiatives, cross-border exchange programs, and best practices to strengthen peacekeeping capabilities. Promoting Regional Cooperation in Peacekeeping: The Global South Context Panelists: Mr Jean-Pierre Lacroix, USG DPO; Mr Tshering W Sherpa, JS (UNP), MEA; Brig Joyce C Sitienei (Kenya); Ms Alesi Dau (Fiji)

Focus: The role of regional partnerships in strengthening peacekeeping missions and fostering sustainable solutions for conflict resolution.

India’s Leadership in Global Peacekeeping

The conference reaffirms India’s leadership in promoting inclusive, effective, and gender-responsive peacekeeping operations. India’s long-standing commitment to UN peacekeeping, its advocacy for women’s participation, and its collaborative efforts with the Global South highlight its pivotal role in shaping the future of peacekeeping missions. The discussions at the conference will contribute to the development of actionable strategies that can amplify the impact of women in UN peacekeeping and foster long-term peace and security worldwide.

This conference stands as a testament to India's unwavering dedication to gender equality, peace, and security, reinforcing the importance of empowering women peacekeepers in conflict zones globally.