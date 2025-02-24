Left Menu

NIA Cracks Down on CPI (Maoist) Sympathizers in Taram Murder Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches in Chhattisgarh targeting suspects connected to CPI (Maoist) in the murder case of BJP leader Birju Ram Taram. Searches uncovered several digital devices and documents. Taram was killed by unknown assailants in October 2023, and the NIA took over the case in March 2024.

Updated: 24-02-2025 22:03 IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) intensified its probe on Monday into the murder case of BJP leader Birju Ram Taram by conducting multiple searches across Chhattisgarh.

Officials focused on six locations within the Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district, near the Maharashtra border, confiscating numerous digital devices and incriminating materials.

The operation targeted the residential premises of alleged supporters and overground workers of the banned terrorist group CPI (Maoist), suspected of aiding the perpetrators of Taram's assassination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

