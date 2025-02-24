NIA Cracks Down on CPI (Maoist) Sympathizers in Taram Murder Case
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches in Chhattisgarh targeting suspects connected to CPI (Maoist) in the murder case of BJP leader Birju Ram Taram. Searches uncovered several digital devices and documents. Taram was killed by unknown assailants in October 2023, and the NIA took over the case in March 2024.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 22:03 IST
- Country:
- India
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) intensified its probe on Monday into the murder case of BJP leader Birju Ram Taram by conducting multiple searches across Chhattisgarh.
Officials focused on six locations within the Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district, near the Maharashtra border, confiscating numerous digital devices and incriminating materials.
The operation targeted the residential premises of alleged supporters and overground workers of the banned terrorist group CPI (Maoist), suspected of aiding the perpetrators of Taram's assassination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic Fire Incidents Strike Telangana: One Dead, Investigation Underway
Delhi Police Apprehend Suspects in Cow Slaughter Near Signature Bridge
BJP Bets on Development to Secure Urban Polls Victory in Chhattisgarh
Cracking Down: Corporate Frauds Under Investigation
Intense Encounter: 31 Naxalites Neutralized in Chhattisgarh Operation