Punjab's Sand Mining Saga: Promises vs. Reality

Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa criticized the AAP government for failing to meet its commitment of generating substantial revenue from sand mining. Alleged illegal mining and poor infrastructure were highlighted during the Punjab Assembly session. Concerns about unauthorized migrants and overloading trucks damaging roads were also discussed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-02-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 22:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated session of the Punjab Assembly, Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa criticized the AAP government for ineffective management of sand mining revenues. Bajwa highlighted that the promised Rs 20,000 crore per annum revenue had fallen dramatically short, with only Rs 288 crore collected annually.

Bajwa emphasized that illegal mining activities were pervasive across Punjab. He urged the government to clarify their strategy to curb these unlawful activities. Pointing to potential corruption, he mentioned a case against a stone crusher linked to a relative of an AAP minister.

Furthermore, concerns were raised about infrastructure damage due to overloaded trucks and potential security threats from newcomers in Pathankot, both requiring urgent government attention. Solutions such as police verification and road repairs were proposed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

