Tragedy Strikes Kerala: Mass Murder Shocks Community

A tragic mass murder unfolded in Kerala, where a young man allegedly killed five family members, including his brother and grandmother, near Venjaramoodu. The suspect confessed to police after the incident and claimed to have consumed poison. An investigation is underway to uncover the motive behind the killings.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-02-2025 22:35 IST
A chilling tragedy has struck the community of Venjaramoodu in Kerala, where a 23-year-old man allegedly murdered five family members, including his 13-year-old brother and grandmother. Among the victims was also his supposed lover.

Authorities reported that the suspect, identified as Afan, confessed to the crime at the local police station, acknowledging he had taken the lives of six individuals across three homes.

While his mother remains critically injured in a medical facility, Afan has also been hospitalized after claiming to have ingested poison. Police have launched a thorough investigation into the shocking event.

