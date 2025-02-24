Tragedy Strikes Kerala: Mass Murder Shocks Community

A chilling tragedy has struck the community of Venjaramoodu in Kerala, where a 23-year-old man allegedly murdered five family members, including his 13-year-old brother and grandmother. Among the victims was also his supposed lover.

Authorities reported that the suspect, identified as Afan, confessed to the crime at the local police station, acknowledging he had taken the lives of six individuals across three homes.

While his mother remains critically injured in a medical facility, Afan has also been hospitalized after claiming to have ingested poison. Police have launched a thorough investigation into the shocking event.

(With inputs from agencies.)