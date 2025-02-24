Deadly Confession: Man Admits to Shocking Mass Murder in Venjaramoodu
A 23-year-old man named Afan confessed to killing six people, including family members and his lover, in Venjaramoodu. After admitting to the crime, he was hospitalized for consuming poison. Police confirmed five deaths, and his mother remains critically injured. An investigation is ongoing.
A 23-year-old man named Afan shocked the town of Venjaramoodu when he walked into the local police station to confess that he had murdered six people, including his family members and a woman believed to be his lover.
The grim confession came on Monday evening and involved the deaths of his 13-year-old brother, his elderly grandmother, and close relatives, among others. Before making his confession, Afan reportedly consumed poison and was subsequently hospitalized, authorities said.
Police confirmed the death of five individuals while revealing that Afan's mother, who was also attacked, remains in critical condition at a private medical facility. The murders, carried out across three houses, have prompted a detailed investigation into the disturbing circumstances surrounding the case.
