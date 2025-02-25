Left Menu

Tragic Death Follows Rejected Marriage Proposal in Odisha

A woman named Jyotirmayee Rana was killed in Odisha's Balasore district after rejecting a marriage proposal. Despite prior harassment complaints, her throat was slit by the alleged perpetrator, who remains at large. Police are actively investigating the case amidst departmental staffing issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-02-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 00:00 IST
incident
  • Country:
  • India

A young woman's life was tragically cut short in Odisha's Balasore district following the rejection of a marriage proposal, local authorities report. One Jyotirmayee Rana, aged 25, fell victim to a brutal attack allegedly perpetrated by an individual whose advances she had spurned.

The bereaved family had earlier lodged harassment complaints against the suspect at Soro police station, which currently operates without an office-in-charge due to a recent transfer, compounding challenges in the investigation. The grieving mother claims the suspect is responsible for her daughter's death.

Efforts are presently underway as police form dedicated teams to capture the alleged offender, who remains at large. Hospital officials confirmed the fatality was caused by the use of a sharp weapon. Further details await as the investigation progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

