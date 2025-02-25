Left Menu

Diplomatic Battle: U.N. Rejects U.S. Bid in Russia-Ukraine Resolution

The United Nations General Assembly dismissed a U.S. proposal to soften its position on Russia's conflict with Ukraine. The resolution proposed by the United States was amended by European nations to support Ukraine, leading to diplomatic tensions with President Trump, who aimed for peace negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 00:32 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 00:32 IST
The United Nations General Assembly firmly rejected a U.S. attempt to moderate its stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. This decision marks a diplomatic triumph for Kyiv and its European allies as President Donald Trump's peace efforts face obstacles.

Amid a geopolitical tug-of-war, European countries amended the U.S.-proposed resolution, leading to a diplomatic standoff. The changes ensured ongoing support for Ukraine's sovereignty and independence. Meanwhile, U.S. and Russian delegates met to discuss the contentious issue.

The Security Council is gearing up for a vote, attempting to reach consensus on the revised U.S. text. This effort underscores international divides over the conflict, reflecting broader questions about global diplomacy and peace efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

