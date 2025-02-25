Diplomatic Battle: U.N. Rejects U.S. Bid in Russia-Ukraine Resolution

The United Nations General Assembly firmly rejected a U.S. attempt to moderate its stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. This decision marks a diplomatic triumph for Kyiv and its European allies as President Donald Trump's peace efforts face obstacles.

Amid a geopolitical tug-of-war, European countries amended the U.S.-proposed resolution, leading to a diplomatic standoff. The changes ensured ongoing support for Ukraine's sovereignty and independence. Meanwhile, U.S. and Russian delegates met to discuss the contentious issue.

The Security Council is gearing up for a vote, attempting to reach consensus on the revised U.S. text. This effort underscores international divides over the conflict, reflecting broader questions about global diplomacy and peace efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)