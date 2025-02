Federal Workforce Turmoil: Trump's Push for Accountability with Musk's Directive

Tension rises in the federal workforce as President Donald Trump supports Elon Musk's demand for federal employees to report their weekly accomplishments or face termination.

The directive, intended to enforce accountability, has sparked confusion due to agencies providing conflicting guidance on compliance requirements. Trump claims systemic fraud without evidence, fueling further discord.

This turmoil has led to protests in Washington and multiple lawsuits, citing potential legal violations. Government restructuring drives tension higher, with dissent even within administration ranks, as some officials prioritize privacy and security over Musk's aggressive measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)