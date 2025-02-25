Strengthening Ties: Saudi-U.S. Defense Dialogue

Saudi Arabia's Defence Minister, Prince Khalid bin Salman, met with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in Washington D.C. on Monday to discuss ways to bolster defense cooperation.

The talks focused on regional and international developments, revealing Saudi Arabia's vital role as a major U.S. ally in the region.

This high-level visit comes shortly after Saudi Arabia hosted both U.S. and Russian officials, emphasizing its position in facilitating discussions on the ongoing Ukraine conflict and broader Russia-U.S. relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)