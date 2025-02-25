Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Saudi-U.S. Defense Dialogue

Saudi Arabia's Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman met with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in Washington D.C. to enhance defense cooperation. The meeting also covered regional and international developments. This follows recent diplomatic engagements involving Saudi, U.S., and Russian officials discussing the Ukraine conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 08:52 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 08:52 IST
Strengthening Ties: Saudi-U.S. Defense Dialogue
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Saudi Arabia's Defence Minister, Prince Khalid bin Salman, met with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in Washington D.C. on Monday to discuss ways to bolster defense cooperation.

The talks focused on regional and international developments, revealing Saudi Arabia's vital role as a major U.S. ally in the region.

This high-level visit comes shortly after Saudi Arabia hosted both U.S. and Russian officials, emphasizing its position in facilitating discussions on the ongoing Ukraine conflict and broader Russia-U.S. relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025