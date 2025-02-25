Left Menu

New Wave of U.S. Semiconductor Restrictions on China

The Trump administration plans to tighten semiconductor restrictions on China, building upon the Biden administration's efforts. U.S. officials have held discussions with Japanese and Dutch counterparts about restricting foreign engineers in China and further limiting Nvidia chip exports. Key allies are expected to align with U.S. policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 10:11 IST
The Trump administration is set to intensify semiconductor restrictions on China, as revealed by Bloomberg News on Monday. This move builds on the current initiatives of the Biden administration, aimed at curbing Beijing's advancements in technology.

According to sources, U.S. officials recently engaged in discussions with Japanese and Dutch counterparts regarding the prohibition of Tokyo Electron and ASML engineers from servicing semiconductor equipment in China. Moreover, plans are underway to restrict the exportation of certain Nvidia chips to China unless a license is obtained.

Efforts are being made by Trump officials to secure alignment with crucial allies in imposing restrictions parallel to those affecting American companies like Lam Research, KLA, and Applied Materials. Spokespersons from Nvidia and Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry have declined to comment on the developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

