New Wave of U.S. Semiconductor Restrictions on China

The Trump administration is set to intensify semiconductor restrictions on China, as revealed by Bloomberg News on Monday. This move builds on the current initiatives of the Biden administration, aimed at curbing Beijing's advancements in technology.

According to sources, U.S. officials recently engaged in discussions with Japanese and Dutch counterparts regarding the prohibition of Tokyo Electron and ASML engineers from servicing semiconductor equipment in China. Moreover, plans are underway to restrict the exportation of certain Nvidia chips to China unless a license is obtained.

Efforts are being made by Trump officials to secure alignment with crucial allies in imposing restrictions parallel to those affecting American companies like Lam Research, KLA, and Applied Materials. Spokespersons from Nvidia and Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry have declined to comment on the developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)