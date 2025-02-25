National Workshop on 'Sevottam and Effective Redressal of Public Grievances' Organized

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) successfully organized the National Workshop on "Sevottam and Effective Redressal of Public Grievances" on February 20, 2025, at RCVP Noronha Academy of Administration, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The workshop served as a crucial platform for stakeholders to discuss strategies for capacity building, leveraging technology, and implementing policy reforms to enhance grievance redressal mechanisms. This initiative aligns with the vision of the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India for transparent, accountable, and citizen-centric governance.

Distinguished Guests and Keynote Addresses

The event was graced by Shri O.P. Rawat, former Chief Election Commissioner of India, as the Chief Guest. Also present were Shri Anurag Jain, Chief Secretary, Government of Madhya Pradesh, and Shri V. Srinivas, Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances & Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare.

During the plenary session, Shri Anurag Jain outlined the future trajectory of grievance redressal, emphasizing the integration of advanced technology, data analytics, and business process re-engineering. He highlighted the necessity of these tools in identifying and addressing the root causes of grievances efficiently.

Shri O.P. Rawat commended the transformative work being undertaken in grievance redressal across India, praising DARPG’s instrumental role in fostering best practices and innovation.

Shri V. Srinivas, Secretary, DARPG, elaborated on the significant impact of the Centralized Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) in improving grievance resolution at the State level. He announced that DARPG would soon implement a review module in CPGRAMS, enabling State Chief Secretaries to conduct regular grievance redressal meetings and enhance accountability within their respective states.

Additionally, Shri Sachin Sinha, Director General, RCVP Noronha Academy of Administration, provided valuable insights on strengthening public service delivery mechanisms to ensure citizen satisfaction.

Key Takeaways from the Workshop

The discussions and deliberations at the workshop resulted in several crucial takeaways, emphasizing innovative practices, policy enhancements, and technology-driven improvements:

Sevottam Capacity Building Programs: Several Administrative Training Institutes (ATIs), including SKIPA Jharkhand, HIPA Haryana, JK-IMPARD Srinagar, Anna Institute of Public Administration Chennai, and Noronha Academy of Public Administration Bhopal, showcased best practices in grievance redressal. The consolidation and expansion of these programs were recommended to further improve service delivery quality. Standardized Training Curriculum: The Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) and Prof. Nirmalya Bagchi have been tasked with developing a standardized training curriculum for Sevottam across all Administrative Training Institutes within the next 12 weeks. Implementation of the Right to Services Act: Effective enforcement of the Right to Services Act across 22 States/UTs can significantly enhance qualitative grievance redressal. The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances will increase outreach efforts to Right to Services Commissions to ensure its effective execution. Next-Generation CPGRAMS Technology Upgradation: The workshop highlighted the major benefits of upgrading CPGRAMS, focusing on enhancing the citizen interface, improving response efficiency, and ensuring a seamless grievance redressal process. Business Process Re-engineering for Grievance Redressal: Key initiatives, such as Auto Escalation Processes, State/District Rankings, and structured monitoring, were discussed to streamline grievance resolution. These measures align with the policy reforms outlined in the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s Pragati Review Meeting held on December 26, 2024.

The workshop fostered a collaborative dialogue among policymakers, administrative officials, and training institutions, reinforcing the government’s commitment to effective grievance redressal and citizen empowerment. By leveraging technology, capacity-building programs, and legal frameworks, DARPG aims to create a responsive and accountable public administration system in India.