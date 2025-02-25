Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Leads Pre-Budget Consultations for Jammu and Kashmir's Prosperity

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, spearheads pre-budget discussions with various government departments to align proposals with the development agenda. Emphasizing growth, transparency, and resource efficiency, the consultations focus on optimizing allocations, prioritizing projects, and incorporating public aspirations. The budget will be presented on March 7.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 25-02-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 19:52 IST
Omar Abdullah Leads Pre-Budget Consultations for Jammu and Kashmir's Prosperity
budget
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, led a series of pre-budget meetings on Tuesday, focusing on collaboration with key government departments to finalize proposals for the forthcoming budget. Scheduled for presentation on March 7, the budget promises to address public aspirations and bolster economic growth within the region.

The meetings aimed to align sectoral priorities with the government's development agenda, promoting efficient allocation of resources. An official statement highlighted Abdullah's call for a pragmatic and growth-oriented budget that emphasizes inclusive development and transparent governance, while ensuring efficient use of public funds.

In-depth discussions were held on both capital and revenue expenditures, aiming to optimize allocations for infrastructure, social welfare, and service delivery improvements. Abdullah instructed departments to prioritize flagship projects, expedite existing initiatives, and guarantee the timely execution of development schemes. Continuing pre-budget consultations are set to incorporate diverse stakeholder perspectives into the financial planning process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025