Omar Abdullah Leads Pre-Budget Consultations for Jammu and Kashmir's Prosperity

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, led a series of pre-budget meetings on Tuesday, focusing on collaboration with key government departments to finalize proposals for the forthcoming budget. Scheduled for presentation on March 7, the budget promises to address public aspirations and bolster economic growth within the region.

The meetings aimed to align sectoral priorities with the government's development agenda, promoting efficient allocation of resources. An official statement highlighted Abdullah's call for a pragmatic and growth-oriented budget that emphasizes inclusive development and transparent governance, while ensuring efficient use of public funds.

In-depth discussions were held on both capital and revenue expenditures, aiming to optimize allocations for infrastructure, social welfare, and service delivery improvements. Abdullah instructed departments to prioritize flagship projects, expedite existing initiatives, and guarantee the timely execution of development schemes. Continuing pre-budget consultations are set to incorporate diverse stakeholder perspectives into the financial planning process.

(With inputs from agencies.)