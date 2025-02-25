Starmer's Defence Funding Surge: UK Recalibrates Priorities Amid Global Tensions

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer unveiled plans for a significant defense spending increase, raising the budget from 2.3% to 2.5% of GDP by 2027. This move, aimed at bolstering the UK's defense, will be funded by cuts to the foreign aid budget, sparking a mixture of support and dissent domestically.

The announcement comes days before Starmer's scheduled meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington. The talks are expected to focus on strengthening NATO's defense capabilities and addressing the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Starmer emphasized the UK's commitment to NATO and its vital bilateral relationship with the United States.

Critics, including some within Starmer's Labour Party, argue that reducing development assistance could be counterproductive. As opposition grows, questions loom over the potential impact of these budgetary changes on the UK's international aid commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)