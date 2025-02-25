Left Menu

Starmer's Defence Funding Surge: UK Recalibrates Priorities Amid Global Tensions

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced an increase in defense spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027, to be financed by reducing foreign aid. This decision comes before talks with US President Trump on NATO and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The move has received mixed reactions, highlighting tensions within the UK government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 25-02-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 20:08 IST
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer unveiled plans for a significant defense spending increase, raising the budget from 2.3% to 2.5% of GDP by 2027. This move, aimed at bolstering the UK's defense, will be funded by cuts to the foreign aid budget, sparking a mixture of support and dissent domestically.

The announcement comes days before Starmer's scheduled meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington. The talks are expected to focus on strengthening NATO's defense capabilities and addressing the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Starmer emphasized the UK's commitment to NATO and its vital bilateral relationship with the United States.

Critics, including some within Starmer's Labour Party, argue that reducing development assistance could be counterproductive. As opposition grows, questions loom over the potential impact of these budgetary changes on the UK's international aid commitments.

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

