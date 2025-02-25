Supreme Court Sets Guidelines for Legislative Action Against Members
The Supreme Court issued guidelines for courts regarding legislative actions against its members, especially concerning proportionality and decorum. This follows the case of RJD MLC Sunil Kumar Singh, whose expulsion from the Bihar legislative council was deemed excessive, highlighting the need for balanced and fair disciplinary actions.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday established new guidelines for courts when considering legislative actions taken against its members. The court emphasized the complexity involved in assessing what measures constitute disproportionality and the need for careful consideration of the specific circumstances of each case.
A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh stated that a universal definition is not feasible for adjudicating proportionality. Courts are advised to exercise prudent judgment while determining if a legislative measure is excessive. In a recent case, the court criticized the expulsion of RJD MLC Sunil Kumar Singh from the Bihar legislative council, labeling it harsh and unwarranted.
Justice outlined several factors for courts to consider, including the member's conduct within the house, the degree of disruption caused, and whether the behavior undermined the house's dignity. Additionally, they advised assessing the member's prior conduct, expressions of remorse, cooperation with scrutiny mechanisms, and the availability of less restrictive disciplinary measures.
