Left Menu

Tripura Militant Blockade Lifted After Assurances

Surrendered Tripura militants lifted their highway blockade after a government assurance to address pending demands such as withdrawal of police cases and free education. The block was initiated for unfulfilled promises made during their surrender agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 25-02-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 20:30 IST
Tripura Militant Blockade Lifted After Assurances
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Surrendered militants in Tripura lifted their blockade on the national highway after receiving governmental promises to address unmet demands. This came five hours into the protest, causing disruptions to vehicular traffic.

The Tripura United Indigenous Returnees People's Council (TUIRPC) launched the blockade at Hathai Kator, aiming to compel the government to deliver on promises made during their surrender agreements.

The key demands include police case withdrawals, free education for their children, and full implementation of past accords. An important meeting is scheduled to discuss these issues further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025