Tripura Militant Blockade Lifted After Assurances
Surrendered Tripura militants lifted their highway blockade after a government assurance to address pending demands such as withdrawal of police cases and free education. The block was initiated for unfulfilled promises made during their surrender agreement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 25-02-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 20:30 IST
Surrendered militants in Tripura lifted their blockade on the national highway after receiving governmental promises to address unmet demands. This came five hours into the protest, causing disruptions to vehicular traffic.
The Tripura United Indigenous Returnees People's Council (TUIRPC) launched the blockade at Hathai Kator, aiming to compel the government to deliver on promises made during their surrender agreements.
The key demands include police case withdrawals, free education for their children, and full implementation of past accords. An important meeting is scheduled to discuss these issues further.
