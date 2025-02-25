Maharashtra Congress Protests: Farmers' Plight Under Fadnavis Regime

Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal announced on Tuesday that the party plans to launch statewide protests on March 3, coinciding with the first day of the state legislature's budget session. The protests aim to expose the farmers' struggles under the current government led by Devendra Fadnavis.

During a press conference, Sapkal criticized the government's failure to guarantee fair pricing for agricultural produce and fulfill election promises of farm loan waivers. He also accused the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP coalition of prioritizing corporate interests over farmers. Sapkal highlighted that soybean, onion, gram, and cotton prices are significantly below the MSP.

Additionally, the Congress will address governance issues in municipal areas, alleging that delayed local elections have created a vacuum. Sapkal claims the BJP is manipulating electoral timelines to maintain control, which has led to ineffective administration and public frustration.

(With inputs from agencies.)